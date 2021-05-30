Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.49. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 13,984 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $557.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,519.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

