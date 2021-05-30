SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $190,331.46 and $2,168.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,828.42 or 1.00102503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00416299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.22 or 0.01026720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $174.83 or 0.00502482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004054 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

