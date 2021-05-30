Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. 2,171,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.