Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. 1,021,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,587. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $48.05.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.