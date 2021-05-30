Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. 1,021,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,587. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

