Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Square by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Square by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.77. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 313.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

