St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

STJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:STJ traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,397.50 ($18.26). 1,046,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,774. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.86. The company has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total transaction of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Also, insider Paul Manduca purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £120,500 ($157,434.02). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,157 and sold 27,252 shares valued at $34,423,547.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

