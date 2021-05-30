STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

