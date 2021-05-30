State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,487 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $37,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,433 shares of company stock valued at $63,549,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $222.15 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

