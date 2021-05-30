Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $571,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 40.1% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 35.7% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

