Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $713,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.