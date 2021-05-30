Subhadeep Basu Buys 3,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

