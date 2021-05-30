Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 161,985.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 153,886 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

