Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,356.85. 1,074,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,300.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,002.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

