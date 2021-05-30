Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOMMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $27.89 on Friday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

