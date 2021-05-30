SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SPCB opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

