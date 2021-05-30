Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Down 0.7%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 204.55 ($2.67). 621,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 250,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.84.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

