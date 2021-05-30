SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Critical Survey

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Banco Bradesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $568.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 7.76 $1.21 billion $22.87 25.49 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.55 $3.21 billion $0.37 13.73

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than SVB Financial Group. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 34.63% 20.13% 1.46% Banco Bradesco 18.54% 15.57% 1.39%

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and debt fund investment services. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products, as well as cash and wealth management services. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research and sales, trading, and investment banking services. It operates through 30 offices in the United States; and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides health, life, and personal accident insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

