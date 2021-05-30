SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 616,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,458. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SVMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

