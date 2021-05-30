Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWMAY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

