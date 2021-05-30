Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Steel Dynamics worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders have sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

