Swiss National Bank Has $32.34 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,706 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

