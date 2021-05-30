Swiss National Bank Has $34.62 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,919 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $34,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

