Swiss National Bank Has $36.96 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Globe Life worth $36,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,142,609. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NYSE GL opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

