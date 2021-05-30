Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Vistra worth $29,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,870,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of VST opened at $16.17 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.