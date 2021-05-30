Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,300 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $28,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,414,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE:VNO opened at $47.28 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

