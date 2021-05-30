Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,300 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Aramark worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $16,283,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Aramark by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

