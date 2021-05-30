Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $38,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.