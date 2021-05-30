SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1,167.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $129.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

