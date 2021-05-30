Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce $14.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $15.03 billion. Sysco posted sales of $8.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $49.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $50.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.79 billion to $61.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Sysco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,730. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.