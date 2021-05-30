TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.68. 1,128,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,597. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.