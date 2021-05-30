Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the April 29th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $$490.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.61. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $331.00 and a 1-year high of $515.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCHBF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

