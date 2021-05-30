Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.93. Teleflex posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.19. 172,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.71 and a 200 day moving average of $401.11. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

