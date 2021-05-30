Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.40 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

