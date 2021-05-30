Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Sells $136,628.67 in Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TDS opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 533,986 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 507,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

