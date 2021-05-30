Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.77. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 109,263 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tellurian by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

