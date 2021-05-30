TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

T stock opened at C$27.26 on Thursday. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.04 and a one year high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.94 billion and a PE ratio of 29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.92.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

