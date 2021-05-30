Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 443,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 478.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $390,132.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,266 shares of company stock worth $2,016,812 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

