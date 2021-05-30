The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €134.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.50 ($114.71).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €91.36 ($107.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of €89.80 and a 200 day moving average of €70.80. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52-week high of €99.80 ($117.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

