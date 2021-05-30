The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.20 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.93 ($8.15) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a one year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a one year high of €6.76 ($7.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.09.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

