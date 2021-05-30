The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $35,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

