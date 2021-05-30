The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $318.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,711. The firm has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

