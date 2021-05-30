The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 342,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.