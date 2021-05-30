The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MXF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 1,080.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

