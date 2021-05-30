The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.89

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $15.26. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 5,615 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 326,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

