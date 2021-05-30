The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,475 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT opened at $14.76 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $656.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.