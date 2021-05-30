The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 50.6% in May

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the April 29th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.