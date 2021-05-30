The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.48.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.48. The stock has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.