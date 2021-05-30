The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.65. 7,130,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,611,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.