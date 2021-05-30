Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.50. 1,618,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.57 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

