Thingschain (TIC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $60,898.47 and $4.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.29 or 1.00114213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.